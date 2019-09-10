Lethbridge encourages local groups to apply for grants

The City of Lethbridge wants to make sure none of the grant money available in the region is left on the table.

On Wednesday, Sept.18, the city– along with the United Way of Lethbridge and Southern Alberta and the Community Foundation — is hosting a grant information session open to non-profits, event organizers and community groups.

The session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will showcase what grants are available, how to apply, who qualifies and what common pitfalls come with the application process.

“We want a strong community, so the more opportunities we can provide organizations to get access to the resources they need to grow, the better it is for everybody,” United Way Lethbridge and Southern Alberta executive director Janelle Marietta-Vasquez said.

“We’re really excited to get everybody there and get a better understanding of how they can meet some of the goals they have for the coming year.”

Some of the grants available in the Lethbridge region:

Community Hosting Grant

Community Event Support Grant

Heart of Our City Activity Grant

Community Capital Project Grant

The session is being held at Lethbridge City Hall Council Chambers and local event organizers and groups are encouraged to attend.