Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: No new cases, 2 active cases remain in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 5:11 pm
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Getty Images file

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday

The overall cases remain at 101 with two active cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Young people fuelling coronavirus surges around the world, WHO warns

The 101st case was reported on Saturday.

Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor urges youth to share ideas on how to limit COVID-19 transmission

The health unit reports more than 23,300 people have been tested for the virus.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

 

 

 

 

 

