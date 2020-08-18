Coronavirus: No new cases, 2 active cases remain in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday

The overall cases remain at 101 with two active cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The 101st case was reported on Saturday.

2:54 Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor urges youth to share ideas on how to limit COVID-19 transmission Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor urges youth to share ideas on how to limit COVID-19 transmission

The health unit reports more than 23,300 people have been tested for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.