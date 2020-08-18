Menu

Canada

Negotiations continue as Port of Montreal longshore workers’ strike enters 9th day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2020 2:26 pm
Striking Port of Montreal workers walk the picket line in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Striking Port of Montreal workers walk the picket line in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The strike by longshore workers at the Port of Montreal entered its ninth day Tuesday as negotiations continued between management and the union.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has confirmed that discussions with the Maritime Employers Association are expected to continue throughout the week.

The CUPE local, which represents the 1,125 longshore workers at the Port of Montreal, launched a general strike on Aug. 10.

READ MORE: Quebec, Ontario ask Ottawa to intervene in Montreal port strike, now in week two

On Monday, federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi said in a statement that she was aware that “encouraging progress has been made in recent negotiations between the two parties.”

However, neither the union party or the employer have confirmed that is the case.

After a week of strike action, Quebec and Ontario ministers asked for the federal government to “intervene” to resolve the labour dispute on Monday, but Tassi said she was still confident in the ongoing negotiation process.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
