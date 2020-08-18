Ex-partner allegedly hired shooter in 2018 Mississauga crossbow attack, $25K reward for tips offered

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police are offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of a shooter, who was allegedly hired by the victim’s ex-partner, wanted in connection with an almost-fatal crossbow attack in 2018.

Det. Sgt. Jim Kettles said a suspect posed as a delivery man on Nov. 7, 2018 and carried a large box to the front door of the victim’s house on Bayberry Drive at around 8 p.m.

Kettles said the woman opened the door and had a short conversation with the suspect before he shot her with a crossbow that was concealed inside the box.

On Aug. 12, 2020, investigators arrested 50-year-old Roger Jaggernauth and charged him in connection with the incident.

Kettles said Jaggernauth and the victim were in a relationship and that Jaggernauth allegedly hired the suspect to carry out the shooting.

Investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the shooter, whom police are still searching for.

Kettles said they released the news about the arrest of Jaggernauth in the hopes that it might lead to more information or to the arrest of the shooter.

Meanwhile, at the press conference, the victim herself spoke out about the ordeal.

“On the evening of Nov. 7, 2018, my life changed forever,” the woman, whose identity was concealed for safety purposes said. “After finally leaving a volatile and toxic five-year relationship, I was finally happy and looking forward to the life I wanted.

“In an instant, I was shot with a crossbow, fighting for my life while on the phone with a 911 operator until help arrived,” she continued. I thought I was going to die.”

“Although I survived the attack, I will never be the same again, both physically and psychologically.”

On April 15, 2019, investigators released security video of the incident and images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-456-5840 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.