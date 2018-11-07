Woman suffers life-threatening injuries from ‘edged weapon’ in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after being injured by an “edged weapon” in Mississauga.
Police said they were called to a residence in the area of Bayberry Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard after 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
When authorities arrived on scene, a 44-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.
Police have not released any suspect information and are looking to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.
