Woman suffers life-threatening injuries from ‘edged weapon’ in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after being injured by an “edged weapon” in Mississauga.

Police said they were called to a residence in the area of Bayberry Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard after 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

When authorities arrived on scene, a 44-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.

Police have not released any suspect information and are looking to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.