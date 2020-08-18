Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman in her 80s dead, man arrested in Mississauga: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Scene of a homicide in Mississauga on Tuesday.
Scene of a homicide in Mississauga on Tuesday. Global News

Peel police say a woman in his dead and a man is in custody in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call from a resident in an apartment on Kaneff Drive in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road just after 8 a.m.

Officers found a woman in her 80s dead. A man, also in his 80s, who police said was known to the woman, is in custody.

“The evidence that was presented to officers and paramedics when they arrived led them in the direction that this was in fact a suspicious death,” said const. Akhil Mooken.

Trending Stories

He said the man in custody was transported to hospital to treat minor injuries.

Investigators said the relationship between the victim and suspect will not be released at this time, pending next-of-kin identification.

Story continues below advertisement

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel policeMississauga homicideHurontario streetPeel crimeMississauga MurderBurnhamthorpe Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers