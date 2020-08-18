Woman in her 80s dead, man arrested in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say a woman in his dead and a man is in custody in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call from a resident in an apartment on Kaneff Drive in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road just after 8 a.m.

Officers found a woman in her 80s dead. A man, also in his 80s, who police said was known to the woman, is in custody.

“The evidence that was presented to officers and paramedics when they arrived led them in the direction that this was in fact a suspicious death,” said const. Akhil Mooken.

He said the man in custody was transported to hospital to treat minor injuries.

Investigators said the relationship between the victim and suspect will not be released at this time, pending next-of-kin identification.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

