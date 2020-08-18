Bill Kelly: Poll indicates Liberals seem to have survived WE Charity fiasco

Send this page to someone via email

Recent data from Mainstreet Polling indicates that, yes, the WE Charity fiasco has wounded the Trudeau government, but wounds are not fatal.

According to Mainstreet, the Liberal government Justin Trudeau still has a significant lead over the opposition Conservatives, which is bad news for the plethora of conservative pundits who thought that WE would be the dagger in the heart of the Trudeau government.

Let’s be clear: other polling indicates that the public feels that Trudeau badly mishandled the WE file, but in spite of that, they’d rather have Justin Trudeau running the government than whatever the Conservatives have to offer.

Trudeau scored big points with the public for his government’s support programs in response to the COVID 19 pandemic and it seems that WE has dented, but not eradicated, that support.

In fact, the exit of now ex-finance minister Bill Morneau, who was implicated in the WE fiasco and some other questionable financial policies, will likely further enhance the government’s favourable public assessment.

But, will the Liberal government see this positive polling as an indication that it is bulletproof, or will it see this as a message that it has dodged a bullet and it needs to get its act together?

How it responds to that question will go a long way toward determining the life cycle of this minority government.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

