Bill Morneau steps down as finance minister

Send this page to someone via email

Bill Morneau is stepping down from his post as Canada’s finance minister and as Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre.

Morneau made the announcement during a press conference on Parliament Hill Monday evening.

He said he never planned to run in more than two federal elections, adding that as Canada continues to work towards economic recovery amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, it is “the right time for a new finance minister to deliver on that plan.”

“That’s why I’ll be stepping down as finance minister and as Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre,” he said.

Morneau had served as Canada’s finance minister under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

However, in recent weeks, Morneau has been reportedly clashing with Trudeau over the scope and scale of funding for proposed green initiatives, fuelling disagreements over COVID-19 spending.

Morneau also came under fire last month after admitting to accepting more than $40,000 from WE Charity in 2017 to a parliamentary committee last month, and only paying it back in July.

But he told reporters the prime minister did not ask him to step down from his post as finance minister.

Morneau also announced that he will put forward his name as a candidate to be the next Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“ll be spending the next few weeks preparing for this bid,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement released Monday evening, Trudeau said he had accepted Morneau’s resignation.

“Since the first day he was elected and became Canada’s Finance Minister nearly five years ago, Bill has worked relentlessly to support all Canadians and create a resilient, fair economy that benefits everyone,” the statement reads.

3:20 Bloc’s Blanchet issues public ultimatum, threatens fall election Bloc’s Blanchet issues public ultimatum, threatens fall election

“I want to thank Bill for everything he has done to improve the quality of life of Canadians and make our country a better and fairer place to live,” he said. “I have counted on his leadership, advice, and close friendship over the years and I look forward to that continuing well into the future.”

In the statement, Trudeau said the country will “vigorously support his bid to lead this important global institution that will play a critical role in the global economic recovery.”

Story continues below advertisement

-With files from Global News’ Emerald Bensadoun