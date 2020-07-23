‘Why hasn’t Justin Trudeau fired him?’: Tories demand Morneau resign over WE scandal

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservatives renewed their call for Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s resignation Thursday, a day after he revealed he had recently repaid over $41,000 in travel charges to WE Charity.

“Why hasn’t Justin Trudeau fired him?” Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre asked at a Thursday media conference. “Bill Morneau has been hiding this secret for years.”

The Conservatives said Morneau broke the law when he accepted $41,366 in travel expenses covered by WE Charity during private trips he and his family took to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017.

“When we have the minister of finance accepting illegal travel, … accepting a trip worth more than Canadians earn as an annual salary, sorry does not cut it,” Conservative MP Michael Barrett added.

Morneau appeared before the House of Commons finance committee Wednesday, which is investigating the Liberal government’s decision to give WE Charity a contract to run a $912-million student grant program.

The minister said he had written the cheque earlier that day to cover the costs of expenses WE paid. He told the committee he had always intended to pay back the money.

The finance minister said he only discovered the travel expenses during “a thorough review of my records over the course of the last few days.”

“This should’ve been something that we rectified sooner. It was absolutely an error. In looking through my records, I was completely surprised by the situation,” Morneau told the committee. “I’m not making an excuse. It was my mistake.”

In a statement following Morneau’s testimony, WE said those trips were always meant to be complimentary — part of a practice of showing donors WE’s work to encourage them to give more.

“This was a free trip,” Conservative MP Michael Cooper said during Thursday’s media conference. “WE never provided Mr. Morneau with an invoice. Mr. Morneau never sought or inquired for an invoice. It’s time that the minister of finance does the only thing that is left to do, and that is resign as minister.”

Ministers and parliamentary secretaries are forbidden to accept a benefit, such as sponsored travel.

Section 11 of the Conflict of Interest Act says MPs or other public office holders or their families cannot accept gifts “that might reasonably be seen to have been given to influence the public office holder in the exercise of an official power, duty or function.”

The Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner defines a gift (or other advantage) as money, service, property or use of property “that is provided without charge or at less than its commercial value.”

— With files from the Canadian Press