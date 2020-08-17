Coronavirus: Video shows large group of teens on Vancouver Island partying in the street

Send this page to someone via email

A video shared with Global News shows a big group of young people partying and causing a disturbance on a Saanich, B.C., street on Friday night, as health officials warn about the rise of COVID-19 cases, especially among young people.

Police said Monday they were called at 10:51 p.m. to the 4100 block of Carey Road, after a report that a group of 20 to 30 people were making noise behind Northridge Elementary School.

More calls came in, reporting that the group had grown to more than 100 youths and was becoming verbally aggressive and attempting to damage property, police said.

More officers arrived at the party and were told of a suspect, who had brandished a baton and possible knife and was now at the school, police said.

More residents flagged the police down as they headed to the school and provided more information about the suspected weapons.

“The group eventually broke up and left the area as police remained on scene to speak to the residents,” a news release on Monday said, adding that anyone with more information is asked to contact them.

The majority of 236 new cases recorded over the weekend were indeed among young people, Dr. Réka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer, said Monday.

Young people may not show symptoms, she said, but they could still pass the virus onto others, including vulnerable people such as seniors.

In a recent interview, 26-year-old Vince Li told Global News that he wants other people his age to know that just because the virus is most deadly among the elderly, doesn’t mean it doesn’t have consequences for others.

The personal trainer is still recovering from COVID-19 after he was put on a ventilator back in March and then a medically-induced coma, until he woke up weeks later in early April.

“Be aware of where you’re going. It shouldn’t prevent you from going to get groceries,” Li said. “But at the same time … if there’s a house party, I don’t think that’s a good idea to go to.”

– with files from Simon Little