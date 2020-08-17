Menu

Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with 75-year-old Toronto woman’s death

By Nick Westoll Global News
Teresa Santos is seen in an undated photo.
Teresa Santos is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 75-year-old woman inside an apartment.

Police said in a statement on Sunday that officers were called to an apartment building on Shaw Street, just north of King Street West, after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found the victim, who was identified as Teresa Santos, inside an apartment unit dead.

Read more: 75-year-old woman was victim of homicide, Toronto police say

Investigators said she was last seen on Aug. 8 and were looking to speak with anyone who saw her on that date.

In an update released on Monday afternoon, police said a suspect was arrested earlier in the day.

Forty-year-old Damien Allred was charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

