Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with 75-year-old Toronto woman’s death

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 75-year-old woman inside an apartment.
Police said in a statement on Sunday that officers were called to an apartment building on Shaw Street, just north of King Street West, after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers found the victim, who was identified as Teresa Santos, inside an apartment unit dead.
Investigators said she was last seen on Aug. 8 and were looking to speak with anyone who saw her on that date.
In an update released on Monday afternoon, police said a suspect was arrested earlier in the day.
Forty-year-old Damien Allred was charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.
