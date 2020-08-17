Cochrane marks first-ever pride week with flag raising Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Cochrane is celebrating its first-ever pride week with the raising of a flag outside the Cochrane RancheHouse Monday evening.

At 6 p.m., representatives from the Kindred Cochrane Pride Society and Cochrane Rainbows will join the town’s Mayor Jeff Genung and members of council for the event, which marks the beginning of the community’s week-long celebrations of diversity and inclusion, Genung said.

“Celebrating diversity is a vital and integral part of our society,” Genung said in a news release. Tweet This

“In the spirit of inclusion, equity and human rights, council encourages all residents of the Town of Cochrane to reflect on and embrace our differences while coming together to celebrate our inaugural Pride Week August 17-24.”

The flag, designed by Daniel Quasar, will incorporate an array of colours alongside the traditional rainbow, including pink, blue and white to represent the trans flag, and black and brown stripes to represent LGBTQ2 communities of colour.

The flag-raising event is the first of many slated to take place in the town over the coming week, including movie showings, an adults-only drag show and a tattoo event.

Officials also noted that any residents planning to attend Monday’s ceremony should ensure they’re following COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and adhering to physical distancing regulations.