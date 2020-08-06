Run Calgary and Calgary Pride to launch first Love is Love Mile

Send this page to someone via email

Two Calgary organizations have teamed up to create a new event in the city in honour of Calgary Pride’s 30th anniversary.

The Love is Love Mile is the city’s first pride race and was organized through a partnership with Calgary Pride and Run Calgary.

Officials said the event aims to celebrate diversity and inclusion in Calgary while emphasizing the importance of physical exercise.

“Participation in sport is a vital and enriching part of many of our daily lives,” executive director of Calgary Queer Arts Society James Demers said in a news release Thursday.

“Unfortunately, trans and non-binary people are often forced to stop playing the sports they love due to bias, violence and a lack of education about trans issues.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials noted the premiere event will be hosted in a virtual manner this year.

Participants will be able to register online and complete a one-mile run, walk, jog or wheel anytime during Pride week, which runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.

“While we had hoped to see the Love is Love Mile launch in-person at the 30th anniversary of Calgary Pride, we didn’t want to wait to bring more love to our city,” executive director of Run Calgary Kirsten Fleming said. Tweet This

“We are learning about the lack of safe spaces in sport for the LBGTQ2+ community and are excited to work with Calgary Pride to provide an equitable opportunity for trans, non-binary and gender-fluid participants to compete and join in.”

The event has an entry fee of $25 for curbside pick-up or $30 for mail out and participants will receive a Love is Love enamel pine, a Calgary Pride Spotify playlist, a donation to Calgary Pride and access to an online education session on trans and non-binary identities.

Officials added that anyone facing financial barriers can contact Run Calgary for a bursary registration.

“We hope to facilitate a culture of learning and allyship in the running community through this collaboration,” Fleming said. Tweet This

For more information on the race and how to register, visit Run Calgary’s website.