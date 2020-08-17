New Brunswick heads to the polls in snap election during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is heading to the polls on September 14 after a snap election call from Premier Blaine Higgs.

The New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader called the election Monday after failing to secure a stability agreement among the opposition parties in the province’s legislature.

Higgs had pitched the power-sharing agreement as a deal that would ensure the Tory government survived until the next fixed election date in October 2022 or the novel coronavirus pandemic ran its course.

It will be the first provincial general election to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite two-and-a-half days of debate and meetings, that deal fell through.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers wanted to see the government make policy concessions in order to sign onto a deal but that did not happen.

The Liberal caucus pulled out of the talks on Friday, with Vickers comparing the negotiation to having a gun to his head.

Higgs had floated a Friday deadline for the negotiations, at which point if a deal wasn’t reached, he’d strongly consider sending the province to the polls.

On Monday, Higgs went to Brenda Murphy, lieutenant-governor of the province, who dissolved the legislature.

1:50 N.B. premier proposes stability agreement in order to avoid triggering election during coronavirus N.B. premier proposes stability agreement in order to avoid triggering election during coronavirus

At dissolution, the Tories held 20 seats in the provincial legislature, while there were 20 Liberals, three People’s Alliance members, three Greens, one Independent and two vacancies.

Three byelections that would’ve been held by mid-October will now occur during the general election.

Elections New Brunswick has spent the past few months gearing up for this scenario, encouraging residents earlier in August to update their voter information as speculation about an impending election continued.

“We want people to call us if any of the information, such as the name of an individual listed as living at that address, is incorrect,” chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth said at the time.

“Having our voters’ list as up to date as possible will help us to process electors more efficiently whenever the next election takes place.”