Crime

Shots fired in residential neighbourhood on Hamilton central mountain: police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted August 17, 2020 10:03 am
Hamilton police are investigating after shots were fired in a central mountain neighbourhood.
Hamilton police are investigating after shots were fired in a central mountain neighbourhood.

Police are investigating shots fired in a residential neighbourhood on Hamilton’s central mountain.

Hamilton Police say they received calls about shots fired in the area of Elgar Avenue and Limeridge Road West at about 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Evidence recovered at the scene confirmed the shooting and detectives from the Mountain Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have taken over the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are expected to provide an update on the shooting on Monday morning.

