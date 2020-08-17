Shots fired in residential neighbourhood on Hamilton central mountain: police

Police are investigating shots fired in a residential neighbourhood on Hamilton’s central mountain.
Hamilton Police say they received calls about shots fired in the area of Elgar Avenue and Limeridge Road West at about 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Evidence recovered at the scene confirmed the shooting and detectives from the Mountain Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have taken over the investigation.
Trending Stories
No injuries have been reported.
Police are expected to provide an update on the shooting on Monday morning.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments