Police investigate fatal car and motorcycle crash on Hants County highway

Nova Scotia RCMP say a fatal collision happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 1 near Mount Uniacke, N.S.
Around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday police, emergency and fire services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.
Police say a 29-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the car driver had minor injuries and the passenger had no injuries.
Police say an RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
