Canada

Grizzly bear bites man in groin near Spruce Lake, B.C.

By John Copsey Global News
A man is recovering after he was bit by a grizzly bear while mountain biking near Spruce Lake, B.C. Sunday afternoon.
A man is recovering after he was bit by a grizzly bear while mountain biking near Spruce Lake, B.C. Sunday afternoon. Global News

A man is recovering after being attacked by a grizzly bear in a remote area of B.C. Sunday afternoon.

The man and his wife were out mountain biking near Spruce Lake north of the small community of Gold Bridge, about two hours northwest of Lillooet.

B.C.'s iconic grizzly bear adapting to coexist with people in the Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services told Global News that they received a call at 4:10 p.m. for a grizzly bear attack in that area.

The grizzly was with her cubs, and it’s believed she acted defensively when she attacked the man and bit his groin, police said.

His wife sprayed the sow with bear spray, and the animal let go.

B.C.'s iconic grizzly bear adapting to coexist with people in the Okanagan
B.C.’s iconic grizzly bear adapting to coexist with people in the Okanagan

Rare white grizzly bear captured on camera in B.C. park

The couple was found by search and rescue teams, and the man was taken to hospital by air ambulance in serious condition.

