Grizzly bear bites man in groin near Spruce Lake, B.C.

A man is recovering after being attacked by a grizzly bear in a remote area of B.C. Sunday afternoon.
The man and his wife were out mountain biking near Spruce Lake north of the small community of Gold Bridge, about two hours northwest of Lillooet.
BC Emergency Health Services told Global News that they received a call at 4:10 p.m. for a grizzly bear attack in that area.
The grizzly was with her cubs, and it’s believed she acted defensively when she attacked the man and bit his groin, police said.
His wife sprayed the sow with bear spray, and the animal let go.
The couple was found by search and rescue teams, and the man was taken to hospital by air ambulance in serious condition.
