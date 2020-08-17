Vancouver police searching for missing elderly woman with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman with dementia.

Teresa Gabriel was last seen leaving her residence in the area of East 45th Avenue and Tyne Street around 10:18 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ms. Gabriel is Filipino, approximately 5 feet tall with a medium build, and has short, ear length grey/brown hair. She speaks limited English.

She was last seen wearing a moss green sweater over a black blouse, black and white striped pants, and black runners. She usually wears a lanyard around her neck with her contact information.

Ms. Gabriel is able to walk long distances, and is known to frequent the southeast area of Vancouver and Burnaby.

Her family is very concerned for her well being.

Story continues below advertisement

Any one who sees Teresa Gabriel is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with her until first responders arrive.