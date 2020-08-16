Winnipeg police release overdose prevention tips, say overdose death is preventable

Ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has released not one, but two lists of warning signs someone might be experiencing an overdose.
They say while street drugs might come to mind first, overdoses can happen due to different types of drugs, alcohol and opioids.
While Winnipeg continues to deal with a drug crisis, knowing the warning signs could help save a life — knowing the difference in warning signs could also help prevent death.
The lists include signs and symptoms of overdose due to opioids and anti-depressants, which include:
- Unresponsiveness or unconsciousness
- Passing out or a “slumped over” posture
- Shallow or irregular breathing, or no breathing at all
- Slowed heart rate or absence of a pulse
- Choking or gurgling sounds
- Purple lips and fingernails
- Clammy skin
- Low body temperature
- Vomiting
- Seizures
- Loss of co-ordination
While one might assume the symptoms are the same for any kind of overdose, the list for amphetamines or stimulants present different signs:
- Tremors and muscle twitches
- Hot, flushed or sweaty skin
- Headaches
- Chest pain
- Difficulty breathing
- Hostile or violent disposition
- Uncontrolled movements or seizures
- Panic, paranoia or symptoms of psychosis
- Confusion or disorientation
Police want you to know preventing an overdose is possible with education and preparation.
They suggest carrying a naloxone kit, which are available to those who might be at risk of opioid overdose or have family or friends at risk, to help reverse the effects of an overdose.
In Canada, naloxone kits are available through pharmacies, health-care workers and community-based organizations, often at no cost.
The WPS also recommends never using drugs alone as the risk of fatal poisoning is higher for people who consume drugs alone at home.
They ask anyone who sees someone in the community in distress to call 911.
Comments