Winnipeg police release overdose prevention tips, say overdose death is preventable

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has released not one, but two lists of warning signs someone might be experiencing an overdose.

They say while street drugs might come to mind first, overdoses can happen due to different types of drugs, alcohol and opioids.

While Winnipeg continues to deal with a drug crisis, knowing the warning signs could help save a life — knowing the difference in warning signs could also help prevent death.

The lists include signs and symptoms of overdose due to opioids and anti-depressants, which include:

Unresponsiveness or unconsciousness

Passing out or a “slumped over” posture

Shallow or irregular breathing, or no breathing at all

Slowed heart rate or absence of a pulse

Choking or gurgling sounds

Purple lips and fingernails

Clammy skin

Low body temperature

Vomiting

Seizures

Loss of co-ordination

While one might assume the symptoms are the same for any kind of overdose, the list for amphetamines or stimulants present different signs:

Story continues below advertisement

Tremors and muscle twitches

Hot, flushed or sweaty skin

Headaches

Chest pain

Difficulty breathing

Hostile or violent disposition

Uncontrolled movements or seizures

Panic, paranoia or symptoms of psychosis

Confusion or disorientation

Police want you to know preventing an overdose is possible with education and preparation.

They suggest carrying a naloxone kit, which are available to those who might be at risk of opioid overdose or have family or friends at risk, to help reverse the effects of an overdose.

In Canada, naloxone kits are available through pharmacies, health-care workers and community-based organizations, often at no cost.

The WPS also recommends never using drugs alone as the risk of fatal poisoning is higher for people who consume drugs alone at home.

They ask anyone who sees someone in the community in distress to call 911.