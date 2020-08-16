Ontario reports 81 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 40,646.

It’s a slight decrease in the number of new cases compared to Saturday, when 106 were reported.

“Locally, 31 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Twenty-seven cases were from Peel Region, 10 from Toronto and eight from Hamilton.

Nearly 24,000 additional tests have been completed.

No new deaths were announced on Sunday, keeping the provincial total at 2,789.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 37 (down by two), with 18 in intensive care (up by one) and nine on a ventilator (down by one).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Aug. 14 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

18,979 people are male

21,377 people are female

2,504 people are 19 and under

12,573 people are 20 to 39

12,179 people are 40 to 59

7,333 people are 60 to 79

6,052 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as previous days. There are currently 13 outbreaks in long-term care homes — the same as Saturday.

There are four active cases among long-term care residents and 33 among staff.

Among age groups, 46% of new cases are in the 20-39 age group. The 40-59 age group accounts for 19%, while the 60-79 age group accounts for 17%. 15% of new cases were found in those 19 and under, while four per cent were found in those 80+. #COVID19Ontario #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/3lxyfMXWgd — Sean Previl (@SeanPrevil) August 16, 2020

