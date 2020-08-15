Beirut explosion: Londoners show love for Lebanon at Victoria Park rally

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners showed their love and support Saturday afternoon for Lebanon and those impacted by the deadly Beirut explosion

A rally in support of Lebanon drew 150 to 200 people to Victoria Park, many of them waving Lebanese or Canadian flags.

The event began with a speech by Ali Chahbar, one of the organizers of the rally. A few local politicians, London police and local speakers attended and gave their words of support.

Attendee Hala Jawad said she felt incredibly touched by their words.

“You can’t not have tears in your eyes… you can feel the support.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This is amazing. … It’s an amazing feeling, and you don’t feel alone.” Tweet This

For Jawad, the explosions that shook Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 4 — which killed more than 170 people and injured thousands more — was a tense and terrifying moment because her sister and her family resides in the city.

“They live and work very close to where the explosion happened,” said Jawad.

“All their windows have been shattered and their doors (got) blown away. Physically, they’re not hurt, but (there’s) definitely lots of emotional pain and anxiety.”

More than 6,000 people were injured in the explosion and tens of thousands have been left homeless.

The blast is believed to have been caused by the ignition of a stockpile of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in the port for years.

Since the blast, solidarity rallies have taken place across cities in Canada, including London’s first on Saturday.

“I felt comfortable that so many people are standing with Lebanon. … Some of them are not Lebanese, (but) they have passion and respect and love for Lebanon,” said Jawad.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m very happy to be living in London and being a part of this community.”

Around 150 to 200 Londoners gathered together at Victoria Park Saturday afternoon to rally in support of Lebanon. (Hala Jawad/Provided). Hala Jawad/Provided

Majed Fiaani, one of the organizers of the rally as well as the president of the Lebanese Canadian Cultural Club of London (LCCCL), told 980 CFPL some of the goals of the rally were to “show our fundraising activities and motivate people to donate.”

“People (in Beirut) are lacking basic needs and medical supplies. … Four main hospitals almost totally got destroyed. … It is very heartbreaking,” said Fiaani.

The LCCCL is currently supporting World Vision as well as the Red Cross on their missions to provide financial and medical support for those impacted by the Beirut explosion.

Fiaani says World Vision will match donations until Aug. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re thinking of them and doing everything possible to reach out to them and to help them and to be on their side,” Fiaani said.

1:11 Beirut explosion: FBI to arrive in Lebanon to participate in explosion probe Beirut explosion: FBI to arrive in Lebanon to participate in explosion probe

As for Jawad, she’s feeling confident that Londoners will step up and continue their support for Lebanon.

“Londoners are amazing, and they are excellent listeners. They will know what is missing, they will put the word out, and they will get what Lebanon needs.”

Attending the rally on Saturday has provided Jawad the opportunity to reconnect with the community while feeling a hint of peace.

“Standing here together without checking every minute (of) what’s happening in Lebanon, it eases you down,” Jawad said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It brings tears to my eyes because I feel like I have someone right next to me, and we can share (our) feelings and (provide) each other moral support.

“This is what the rally is about — just standing next to each other and feeling the comfort of each other.”

Canada has donated a total of $30 million in humanitarian and recovery aid for Beirut.

-With files from Global News