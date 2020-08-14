Menu

2 Canadians among those killed in Beirut explosion: Trudeau

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 7:42 pm
Beirut explosion: Anger and sadness as residents mark 1 week since blast
Beirut explosion: Anger and sadness as residents mark 1 week since blast

Two Canadian citizens were among the victims of the explosion in Beirut earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Friday.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to their families and friends as they grieve this tragedy,” he said in a statement.

“Our thoughts remain with those Canadians injured or missing in Lebanon, and with Lebanese-Canadian communities worried about their loved ones, as the search continues.”

Canada adds $25M more to Lebanon aid after deadly Beirut blast for $30M total

The prime minister did not provide the names of those who lost their lives.



The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 175 people, injured at least 6,000 and left tens of thousands homeless.

Funerals, protests grip Lebanon a week after Beirut explosion

Canada is providing $30 million in immediate assistance to the region and has promised to match Canadians’ donations up to $5 million.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

—With files from The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin TrudeauPrime Minister Justin TrudeauLebanonBeirutBeirut explosionBeirut Lebanon explosionexplosion in beirutBeirut explosion Canada
