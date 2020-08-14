Toronto man killed in flying tire incident was preparing for a new life: ‘All of that was taken’

Send this page to someone via email

The wife of a 24-year-old Christian Romero-Mancilla, who was killed Wednesday when a loose tire flew through his vehicle, said the young couple had planned to make major life changes the night before he died.

“We said that 2021 was the year we wanted to try for a baby because he wanted one and I wanted one,” said Karla Lopez through tears, adding that the pair had also submitted documents to their real estate agent that same night to begin the process of buying a new home.

“All of that was taken, you know? All of his dreams, all of my dreams.” Tweet This

Lopez said that she was able to share an intimate few moments with her husband the following morning before he dropped her off to her workplace before his untimely death.

“He sang to me that morning and he cuddled and he kissed me — and even that day when I got dropped off to work and I closed the car door, I remember his face exactly,” she said.

“He blew me a kiss like something was going to happen and I will cherish that moment forever.”

Lopez said after Romero-Mancilla dropped her off at work, he was travelling to his job Wednesday morning when a tire came off a trailer heading westbound on Highway 401 in Scarborough. It plowed through his windshield, killing the Mexican-born Canadian.

Romero-Mancilla’s friends said he was the life of the party and call him “a radiant soul.”

“He was a person just so full of life,” said his best friend, Alejandro Acosta, adding Romero-Mancilla wanted to make others feel welcome.

“He was really funny and very loving and he would always start the party,” said his friend, Valeria Salazar. Tweet This

“He would always be dancing or singing.”

Friends and family said Romero-Mancilla moved to Canada from his birthplace of Puebla, Mexico with his father and two brothers.

He had just started his own independent caulking company and was taking on solo contracts.

Ontario Provincial Police are continuing their investigation into Romero-Marcilla’s death.

Officers told Global News on Wednesday that the trailer’s wheel fasteners “appear to have been loose for a period of time” before the wheel snapped off. A spokesperson said charges under the Highway Traffic Act are expected to be laid in relation to the incident.

“I think it’s, at times, angering to think that could’ve been prevented and hopefully speaks to people and they do these checks,” said Salazar, encouraging all drivers to check their wheels regularly.

“It was him at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Meanwhile, Romero-Mancilla’s friends started a GoFundMe page to help with his funeral costs and to Lopez with living expenses.

“He’s here with me,” said Lopez.

“He’s giving me the strength. He’s making me laugh with his memories. He’s making me sing to his favourite songs.

“He didn’t want me to be sad. He wanted to be loved and celebrated.”