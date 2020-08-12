Flying tire strikes vehicle on eastbound Highway 401 in Scarborough killing driver

The Ontario Provincial Police say a tire that flew off one vehicle and hit another has killed a 24-year-old man.
The collision happened at Highway 401 between McCowan and Markham roads before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The eastbound express lanes of the highway are closed between Warden and Morningside avenues for the investigation. A westbound express lane is also closed for emergency vehicles.
“We had a westbound pickup truck towing a trailer. One of the trailer tires did become detached from that trailer and crossed over to the eastbound express lanes where it struck another vehicle,” OPP Acting Sergeant Dan Hunter said.
“The 24-year-old male driver has died as a result of injuries sustained in that collision.”
Hunter said officers have found the pickup truck involved and are speaking to the driver.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt previously said that OPP investigate about 150 “wheel separation” incidents every year in the Greater Toronto Area.
