Ottawa bylaw officer fired for ‘excessive use of force’ against a civilian: city

The City of Ottawa has fired one of its bylaw officers for allegedly punching a civilian earlier this year.

The incident took place near Marlene Catterall Park on Michele Drive on April 4, according to a memo to council from Anthony Di Monte, general manager of the city’s Emergency and Protective Services.

Ater reviewing various accounts of the incident, Di Monte said “there is no dispute that the bylaw officer struck the member of the public.”

Di Monte said that despite all bylaw officers receiving use of force training as part of their employment, after investigating the incident, it was clear the officer displayed “excessive use of force” during the altercation.

The matter was reviewed by Ottawa police, who referred the bylaw officer to a pre-charge diversion program on June 4.

On June 9, the officer was put on administrative leave while Ottawa bylaw services investigated the incident, which resulted in the eventual termination of the officer’s employment with the city.

“While this is an isolated incident and there is no pattern of this behaviour, an assault against a member of the public in the course of duty is very serious,” Di Monte’s Aug. 14 memo said.