Flying wheel crashes into vehicle on Queensway: OPP

An Ottawa resident was treated for only minor injuries after his car was struck by an errant wheel on the Queensway in Ottawa, according to OPP.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, OPP say a vehicle’s wheel fell off in the eastbound lanes of the Highway near Parkdale Avenue.

The wheel flew over the median and then struck a car going westbound, smashing its windshield, damaging its roof and even bending the vehicle’s steering wheel.

OPP say the 36-year-old driver of the damaged vehicle was transported to hospital with only minor injuries.

The 46-year-old driver of the vehicle that lost its wheel was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle after he allegedly told police he had recently done brake work on his car.

Ottawa OPP say they investigated a similar incident last week on Highway 7, in the west end of Ottawa, but in that case the wheel landed in a ditch, causing no damage.