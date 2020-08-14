Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Flying wheel crashes into vehicle on Queensway: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 1:58 pm
OPP have charged a driver whose wheel allegedly flew off his car on the Queensway and crashed inot another vehicle.
OPP have charged a driver whose wheel allegedly flew off his car on the Queensway and crashed inot another vehicle. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ottawa resident was treated for only minor injuries after his car was struck by an errant wheel on the Queensway in Ottawa, according to OPP.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, OPP say a vehicle’s wheel fell off in the eastbound lanes of the Highway near Parkdale Avenue.

The wheel flew over the median and then struck a car going westbound, smashing its windshield, damaging its roof and even bending the vehicle’s steering wheel.

Trending Stories

Read more: Flying tire strikes vehicle on eastbound Highway 401 in Scarborough killing driver

OPP say the 36-year-old driver of the damaged vehicle was transported to hospital with only minor injuries.

The 46-year-old driver of the vehicle that lost its wheel was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle after he allegedly told police he had recently done brake work on his car.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa OPP say they investigated a similar incident last week on Highway 7, in the west end of Ottawa, but in that case the wheel landed in a ditch, causing no damage.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOPP crimeflying wheelOPP OttawaQueensway crasherrant wheelflying wheel Ottawaflying wheelottawa highway 417OPPerrant wheelqueensway ottawa OPPwheel queensway
Flyers
More weekly flyers