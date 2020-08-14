Mayor Charlie Clark believes Saskatoon may need to pursue a mask policy

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s mayor believes the city should pursue a mask policy if the Saskatchewan government doesn’t implement a province-wide policy to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Charlie Clark took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to support a call made by Regina Mayor Micheal Fougere for a mandatory mask policy in public places.

“For me it is simple: if wearing a mask helps keep the virus from spreading, saves lives, and keeps us from going back into lockdown, then it just makes sense,” Clark tweeted.

“I have joined with other mayors asking the provincial government to lead on a province-wide policy. This would provide the most consistency and clarity.”

There is no mask mandate in Saskatchewan, but the province’s top doctor has recommended people wear masks in public spaces or when physical distancing is not possible.

Clark said city council will discuss masks for transit, civic buildings and public spaces at its next meeting on Aug. 24.

“As we prepare for colder weather, students returning to school, and the flu season, we must do everything to mitigate against a second wave in #yxe,” Clark tweeted.

“I increasingly believe we need to pursue mask policies for our community if the province doesn’t.”

Regina’s mayor pleaded with the public on Thursday to mask up as the number of active coronavirus cases in Regina rises.

“Given the rise in active cases of COVID-19 in Regina, myself and my council colleagues encourage our residents to wear a face-covering or mask when they venture out of the house,” Fougere said.

He hinted that a mandatory mask or face-covering bylaw will be discussed by city council.

“We would prefer the province mandate masks in public places and indoors, across the province,” Fougere told Global News.

“It would make it much easier and simpler for people to understand and administer. And enforcement could be done by the province which has more weight than you’d have with municipal bylaws.”

Cities across Canada have implemented bylaws to mandate masks in public spaces, including Toronto, Edmonton, Ottawa and Calgary.

— With files from Mickey Djuric