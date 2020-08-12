Some Saskatchewan school divisions make masks mandatory

Send this page to someone via email

Some Saskatchewan school divisions are making masks mandatory when students and staff return to class this fall in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The province announced guidelines on Tuesday for school divisions that want to move to Level 2 of the Safe Schools Plan.

The government stopped short of making masks mandatory, instead recommending masks in high-traffic areas — including hallways and buses — for all students in Grades 4 to 12.

It also recommended staggered start and dismissal times, if possible.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant said it is up to school divisions to determine how they want to implement the guidelines.

School divisions in Regina and Saskatoon were quick to announce mandatory masking for students.

Regina Public Schools

Regina Public Schools said all Grade 4-12 students will be required to wear non-medical masks while at school if physical distancing is not possible.

It is also recommending non-medical masks for prekindergarten to Grade 3 students.

All staff and visitors to schools are required to wear a mask.

Students and staff using Regina Public Schools transportation are required to wear non-medical masks.

Regina Catholic Schools

All students from Grades 4 to 12 and all staff are required to wear a non-medical mask when two-metre physical distancing is not possible.

The division said it is suggesting, but not mandating, non-medical masks for prekindergarten to Grade 3 students.

Parents and visitors to schools are also required to wear masks.

Saskatoon Public Schools

Grade 4-12 students will be required to wear masks when it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.

Masks are recommended for prekindergarten to Grade 3 students.

All students are required to wear masks on buses.

Staff members, parents, caregivers and visitors to schools are also required to wear masks.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools

The school division said it will implement the “use of masks consistent with the directions outlined” Tuesday by the government.

The division said this aligns with its initial return-to-school plan encouraging the use of masks for students.

More details will be released once the division has updated its plan.