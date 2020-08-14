Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Car hits house, severs gas line Friday morning: London Fire Department

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
London fire department are working with partners to evacuate a portion of Grey St after a vehicle struck a home and severed a gas line Friday morning.
London fire department are working with partners to evacuate a portion of Grey St after a vehicle struck a home and severed a gas line Friday morning. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

Emergency crews say they are at the scene where a vehicle struck a home on Grey Street.

The London Fire Department says the gas line has been severed and crews are evacuating the area on Grey Street from Colborne to Waterloo streets.

Officials say the driver was not trapped.

London Fire is currently working with Enbridge Gas, London police, and the Middlesex London Paramedic Service.

Story continues below advertisement

The Grey Street incident comes one year after a vehicle struck a home on Woodman Avenue, severing a gas line and sparking an explosion that damaged multiple homes in the area.

London PoliceEvacuationHouseVehicleLondon Fire DepartmentLondon ONTColborne StreetEnbridge GasWaterloo StreetHitsgrey streetMiddlesex-London paramedics
Flyers
More weekly flyers