Car hits house, severs gas line Friday morning: London Fire Department

Emergency crews say they are at the scene where a vehicle struck a home on Grey Street.

The London Fire Department says the gas line has been severed and crews are evacuating the area on Grey Street from Colborne to Waterloo streets.

Officials say the driver was not trapped.

London Fire is currently working with Enbridge Gas, London police, and the Middlesex London Paramedic Service.

Active incident: crews on scene at Grey St for a vehicle that has struck a home. No entrapment of the driver. The gas line has been severed and the area between Grey St- Colborne to Waterloo is being evacuated. Working with partners @enbridgegas @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 #ldnont pic.twitter.com/H65IGdrSyc — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 14, 2020

The Grey Street incident comes one year after a vehicle struck a home on Woodman Avenue, severing a gas line and sparking an explosion that damaged multiple homes in the area.