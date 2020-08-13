Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Unresponsive toddler pulled from backyard pool in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP outside Ross Memorial Hospital after responding to an unresponsive toddler found in a backyard swimming pool.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP outside Ross Memorial Hospital after responding to an unresponsive toddler found in a backyard swimming pool. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A toddler was rushed to hospital after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool without vital signs in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the home in the area of Chipmunk and Fleetwood roads near the community of Janetville, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on scene confirmed a child was reportedly in the water for five to 10 minutes before being discovered.

Read more: St-Lazare family raises awareness about pool safety; Quebec sees spike in drownings

Police said firefighters and paramedics performed CPR before transporting the child to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

The current status of the child is unknown as of late Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP continue to investigate.

More to come.

Responders honoured for saving drowning 5-year-old girl in Saskatchewan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesToddlerJanetvilleToddler Drowningunresponsive childtoddler in poolUnresponsive Toddler
Flyers
More weekly flyers