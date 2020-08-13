Unresponsive toddler pulled from backyard pool in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A toddler was rushed to hospital after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool without vital signs in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the home in the area of Chipmunk and Fleetwood roads near the community of Janetville, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on scene confirmed a child was reportedly in the water for five to 10 minutes before being discovered.

Police said firefighters and paramedics performed CPR before transporting the child to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

The current status of the child is unknown as of late Thursday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP continue to investigate.

— More to come.