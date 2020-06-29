“It was the worst thing that that I have ever experienced in my entire life,” toddler floating face down in Okanagan Lake pulled out of water and resuscitated.
It’s being called a miracle–one that should serve as a reminder to all parents to watch their children closely around the water. An Okanagan toddler is alive today thanks to a one alert and quick thinking family and an off-duty firefighter after the little boy was discovered floating head down in Okanagan Lake. Klaudia Van Emmerik has the harrowing details.