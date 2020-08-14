Menu

Commentary

Scott Thompson: Are Ontario’s teachers’ unions using COVID-19 for their own gain?

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Coronavirus: Parents, teachers’ union and TDSB give Ontario’s updated education plan thumbs down
WATCH: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s announcement for additional funding for school ventilation systems and allowing school boards to dip into reserve funds came late Thursday afternoon. While many are still digesting the details, several are already saying the plan lacks in key details to keep students safe. Matthew Bingley reports.

You may have heard or seen the commercials, news and social media posts from Ontario teachers’ unions claiming your kids’ lives are in danger and are being put at risk by the governments of the day for sending them back to school without a plan.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, however, told reporters Thursday that simply is not the case.

Read more: Ontario major teachers’ unions allege back-to-school plan breaks provincial law

If it was, he said, he would not allow the kids to go back in September, just as he took them out of school in March. There is no perfect plan, we are living in a pandemic.

As far as risk, he said nothing is risk-free but it is low — that’s why we’re in Stage 3.

Coronavirus: Ford says he wants to work with teachers’ union on back-to-school plan

While the sensitive situation evolves daily, it seems the teachers’ unions have used the opportunity to pounce on the provincial government for grudges of the past they have held with every political party that has been in power.

Read more: Doug Ford stands firm amid growing calls to revise Ontario’s back-to-school plan

The teachers’ unions get plenty every couple of years and the inconsistency of education during this crisis has drawn attention to what an archaic system we have, falling well below everyone’s expectation, including parents and students.

This, while our health-care and front-line workers rose to the occasion.

Unless the teachers’ unions have a better plan, is it really all about the kids?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​​​

