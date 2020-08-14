Scott Thompson: Are Ontario’s teachers’ unions using COVID-19 for their own gain?

Send this page to someone via email

You may have heard or seen the commercials, news and social media posts from Ontario teachers’ unions claiming your kids’ lives are in danger and are being put at risk by the governments of the day for sending them back to school without a plan.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, however, told reporters Thursday that simply is not the case.

If it was, he said, he would not allow the kids to go back in September, just as he took them out of school in March. There is no perfect plan, we are living in a pandemic.

As far as risk, he said nothing is risk-free but it is low — that’s why we’re in Stage 3.

While the sensitive situation evolves daily, it seems the teachers’ unions have used the opportunity to pounce on the provincial government for grudges of the past they have held with every political party that has been in power.

The teachers’ unions get plenty every couple of years and the inconsistency of education during this crisis has drawn attention to what an archaic system we have, falling well below everyone’s expectation, including parents and students.

This, while our health-care and front-line workers rose to the occasion.

Unless the teachers’ unions have a better plan, is it really all about the kids?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​​​