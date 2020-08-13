RCMP seek tips as major crimes unit takes over investigation into Grande Prairie woman’s death

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation into the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Tuesday.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said they were made aware of the death shortly after 11:18 p.m.

While RCMP did not disclose where the victim lived, they said she “is believed to have died in her residence.”

“The RCMP are seeking public assistance from anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area of Mountainview Manor between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Aug. 11 (and) 12,” police said.

“Further details will not be provided about this incident in an effort to protect the integrity of this investigation.”

RCMP said they expect an autopsy to be conducted in Edmonton later this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5700. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.