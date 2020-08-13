Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek tips as major crimes unit takes over investigation into Grande Prairie woman’s death

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation into the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Tuesday.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said they were made aware of the death shortly after 11:18 p.m.

While RCMP did not disclose where the victim lived, they said she “is believed to have died in her residence.”

“The RCMP are seeking public assistance from anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area of Mountainview Manor between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Aug. 11 (and) 12,” police said.

“Further details will not be provided about this incident in an effort to protect the integrity of this investigation.”

RCMP said they expect an autopsy to be conducted in Edmonton later this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5700. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAlberta RCMPSuspicious DeathGrande PrairieGrande Prairie RCMPRCMP Major Crimes UnitGrande Prairie crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers