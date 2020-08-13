Kennebecasis Valley Minor Hockey Association lobbying Town of Quispamsis to reopen arena

The Kennebecasis Valley Minor Hockey Association is scrambling to find enough ice time for its membership while one of its primary venues is set to remain closed until 2021.

KVMHA Registrar Charlotte Pierce said there were about 950 players registered last season, and expects similar numbers this year despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Town of Quispamsis has opted to keep the Quispamsis Memorial Arena (QMA), one of KVMHA’s most commonly-used facilities, closed to the public until January.

Pierce said it’s not clear why, but it’s left her association trying to find at least 28 additional ice times when the season begins.

Read more: Saint John abruptly reverses implementation of recreation cards

“Ideally, we would like to have access to this arena,” Pierce said of the QMA. “It’s better for our membership. People who are a part of our program live in this community so, of course, it’s easier for their kids to play hockey here.”

Story continues below advertisement

The other primary facility in the town, the qplex, is scheduled to open Sept. 21 — later than usual according to Pierce, but manageable.

Rothesay Arena, in the neighbouring community of Rothesay, is undergoing renovations according to spokesperson John Jarvie. He said it is on track for its regularly-scheduled opening in the first week of October, although Pierce said KVMHA has been told to prepare for an Oct. 18 opening.

Pierce said teams across southern New Brunswick minor hockey use the QMA and the recently-closed Hilton Belyea Arena in Saint John.

She said KVMHA is looking to “buy back” some ice times it had given back to the town previously, although she added some of those times may not be ideal for children. The association is also looking at purchasing ice time in Saint John.

“We would need to have some more hours to be able to not put ourselves in a situation where we would have to say no to somebody,” Pierce said.” “That is really the last thing that we want to do.”

The pandemic meant an abrupt end to hockey seasons throughout the province. New Brunswick hockey officials say there will be noticeable differences when players hit the ice again.

Read more: Quispamsis to ban smoking on municipal property

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey New Brunswick’s Chris Green said it has been working on return-to-play guidelines for several months. Those guidelines include a phased-in approach for the sport, where there will be fewer players and coaches on the ice at one time, and no games right away.

Green said losing ice in Quispamsis and Saint John will make it more challenging to maintain programming in the region.

“We’re really trying to build excitement,” Green said. “I think the kids are excited to return. They’re getting anxious to get back on the ice and we want to put them on the ice and provide the best programming that we can provide.”

Pierce emphasized KVMHA has a good relationship with the Town of Quispamsis. She said members of the association are in contact with town officials in an effort to urge the community to reconsider its decision.

Global News reached out to Quispamsis Mayor Gary Clark, multiple town councillors and officials with interview requests, but those requests were unsuccessful.