Montreal police arrest 9 following confrontation amid port strike in July

Montreal police have arrested nine people following an investigation into a confrontation between Port of Montreal workers and managers during a strike in July.

The individuals who were arrested Wednesday face charges of intimidation, mischief and assault, according to police.

The arrests come after an exchange allegedly devolved into violence between Port of Montreal dock workers and managers in the Olympic Stadium parking lot last month.

In a statement issued Thursday, police say the alleged victims “were reportedly followed by the group of suspects as they left the Port of Montreal around 7 p.m.” on July 29.

“They were then reportedly subjected to threats and intimidation as they boarded their personal vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot of the Olympic Stadium,” police said.

The suspects have been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Longshore workers at the Port of Montreal have been ramping up strike efforts this summer before launching a general strike earlier this week amid stalled contract negotiations.

The strike follows talks between the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Maritime Employers Union that were steered by a federally appointed mediator.

The workers have been without a contract for nearly two years and the union says the main sticking point is scheduling and wages.

Federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi has rejected requests to intervene in the strike. In a statement Monday, she said the government has “faith in the collective bargaining process.”

— With files from the Canadian Press