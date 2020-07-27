Menu

Port of Montreal longshoremen’s union launches 4-day strike over working hours

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2020 11:14 am
Container ships are shown in the Port of Montreal on January 4, 2016.
Container ships are shown in the Port of Montreal on January 4, 2016. Graham Hughes/ The Canadian Press

Longshoremen at the Port of Montreal launched a four-day strike Monday morning.

The union representing striking workers gave 72 hours’ notice Friday to the Maritime Employers Association.

Read more: Port of Montreal operating at full capacity, no backlog of containers amid coronavirus lockdown

Union members affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees will not provide any mooring services during the strike, except for supplies to Newfoundland and Labrador and for grain vessels in order to comply with a decision rendered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

The union says the dispute centres mainly on working hours.

The port says the strike doesn’t affect liquid bulk handling, the Oceanex service or the grain terminal.

Read more: Port of Montreal presents gold-headed cane to first ship of the year

The Montreal Port Authority says port activities are essential to keep the economy running smoothly and, in some cases, to ensure public health and safety.

Normal activities are expected to resume Friday at 7 a.m.

“The necessary efforts will be made to make up for the delays caused by this exceptional situation,” the port authority said in a statement.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
