Port of Montreal longshoremen’s union launches 4-day strike over working hours

Longshoremen at the Port of Montreal launched a four-day strike Monday morning.

The union representing striking workers gave 72 hours’ notice Friday to the Maritime Employers Association.

Union members affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees will not provide any mooring services during the strike, except for supplies to Newfoundland and Labrador and for grain vessels in order to comply with a decision rendered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

The union says the dispute centres mainly on working hours.

The port says the strike doesn’t affect liquid bulk handling, the Oceanex service or the grain terminal.

The Montreal Port Authority says port activities are essential to keep the economy running smoothly and, in some cases, to ensure public health and safety.

Normal activities are expected to resume Friday at 7 a.m.

“The necessary efforts will be made to make up for the delays caused by this exceptional situation,” the port authority said in a statement.