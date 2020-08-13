Menu

Money

Bank of Canada cuts benchmark mortgage rate for 2nd time in months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2020 2:23 pm
What you need to know about Canada’s new mortgage rules
Financial Expert Kelley Keehn breaks down new mortgage rules and the federal government’s fiscal update projecting one trillion dollars in federal debt.

The Bank of Canada has cut its benchmark five-year mortgage rate to 4.79 per cent, the second cut in three months.

The central bank in May had trimmed the rate to 4.94 per cent from 5.04 per cent.

Read more: Bank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, sees 7.8% GDP drop this year

Three-year rates now dropped to 3.75 per cent and one-year rates remained unchanged at 3.09 per cent.

The Big Six banks had already cut their advertised five-year fixed mortgage rates to the same level, though some special offers reduce rates to as little as 2.19 per cent.

Lower rates risk propelling housing demand higher.

The Bank of Canada’s governor, Tiff Macklem, indicated about a month ago that rates will be kept low until at least 2023.

Read more: Coronavirus: What will happen to Canada’s housing market amid the pandemic?

Various rates for guaranteed investment certificates also fell with the five-year personal fixed term dipping 0.18 percentage points to 0.7 per cent, but the prime rate remains unchanged at 2.45 per cent.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
