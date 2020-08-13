Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Puppy stolen while on walk with family in Etobicoke

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 12:44 pm
Toronto police say King the puppy was taken while on a walk with his family on Aug. 5.
Toronto police say King the puppy was taken while on a walk with his family on Aug. 5. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police say a puppy was stolen while on a walk with its owners and other family dog in Etobicoke earlier in August.

Police said a woman was walking with her children, the puppy and other family dog on Gihon Spring Drive, east of Martin Grove Road and south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The woman stopped to help one of her kids with something when a man in a black, four-door vehicle pulled up next to the dogs, who were just a short distance away.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police say Yorkie named Muffy stolen in west-end Toronto

The man allegedly took one of the dogs, an 11-week-old American bulldog and Doberman mix named King.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

https://t.co/9dGMcoL74Y

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceStolen PuppyMount Olive DriveEtobicoke Stolen PuppyGihon Spring DriveKing Puppy StolenToronto Stolen Puppy
Flyers
More weekly flyers