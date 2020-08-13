Puppy stolen while on walk with family in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a puppy was stolen while on a walk with its owners and other family dog in Etobicoke earlier in August.

Police said a woman was walking with her children, the puppy and other family dog on Gihon Spring Drive, east of Martin Grove Road and south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The woman stopped to help one of her kids with something when a man in a black, four-door vehicle pulled up next to the dogs, who were just a short distance away.

The man allegedly took one of the dogs, an 11-week-old American bulldog and Doberman mix named King.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

https://t.co/9dGMcoL74Y