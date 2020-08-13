Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Pair from Brampton face trafficking charges after teen girls found in Burlington hotel

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 1:48 pm
Halton Regional Police say they have made arrests connected to a human trafficking operation in Burlington.
Halton Regional Police say they have made arrests connected to a human trafficking operation in Burlington. @HRPS

Two males are facing multiple charges connected to an alleged human trafficking incident at a Burlington, Ont., hotel on July 30, according to Halton Regional Police.

Detectives say two girls – aged 16 and 18 – were discovered and identified as victims of a sex trafficking operation at a hotel on North Service Road and Appleby Line.

It was later revealed that a 22-year-old man and an underage boy from Brampton were at the centre of the activity and both were subsequently arrested, say investigators.

Read more: Waterloo officer faces charges in connection to Hamilton, Kitchener incidents

One of the suspects was arrested by police in Barrie.

Trending Stories

The adult male is facing eleven charges including trafficking a child and advertising sexual services. The youth is facing nine similar charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe there may be further victims.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-825-4747 ext 4973.

OPP bust provincewide sex trafficking ring, 32 charges laid: police
OPP bust provincewide sex trafficking ring, 32 charges laid: police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonBurlingtonBarrieHalton Regional Policesex traffickingNorth Service Roadapplyby linesex trafficking at burlington hotelsex trafficking in burlington
Flyers
More weekly flyers