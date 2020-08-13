Pair from Brampton face trafficking charges after teen girls found in Burlington hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Two males are facing multiple charges connected to an alleged human trafficking incident at a Burlington, Ont., hotel on July 30, according to Halton Regional Police.

Detectives say two girls – aged 16 and 18 – were discovered and identified as victims of a sex trafficking operation at a hotel on North Service Road and Appleby Line.

It was later revealed that a 22-year-old man and an underage boy from Brampton were at the centre of the activity and both were subsequently arrested, say investigators.

One of the suspects was arrested by police in Barrie.

The adult male is facing eleven charges including trafficking a child and advertising sexual services. The youth is facing nine similar charges.

Police believe there may be further victims.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-825-4747 ext 4973.

