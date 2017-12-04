Man arrested after homeowner finds child talking to stranger inside home

Send this page to someone via email

A London man has been arrested after a homeowner in east London found his child speaking to a stranger inside their home on Thursday morning.

According to police, it was around 6:15 a.m. when the homeowner heard his young son speaking to someone inside their Trafalgar Street home.

Police say the homeowner then found a stranger near his child who was packing up items that belong to the home.

The homeowner then scared off the stranger before contacting police. No injuries were reported.

Within hours of the incident, police arrested a suspect in the area of Hale and Trafalgar streets.

A 36-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence. He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Thursday.