Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after homeowner finds child talking to stranger inside home

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
A 36-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter with intent.
A 36-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter with intent. Global News

A London man has been arrested after a homeowner in east London found his child speaking to a stranger inside their home on Thursday morning.

According to police, it was around 6:15 a.m. when the homeowner heard his young son speaking to someone inside their Trafalgar Street home.

Read more: Child locked in vehicle forces Norfolk County OPP to break window

Police say the homeowner then found a stranger near his child who was packing up items that belong to the home.

Trending Stories

The homeowner then scared off the stranger before contacting police. No injuries were reported.

Read more: London police charge 16-year-old with uttering threats and break and enter

Story continues below advertisement

Within hours of the incident, police arrested a suspect in the area of Hale and Trafalgar streets.

A 36-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence. He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioRobberyBreak And EnterLondon Police ServiceChildeast londonTrafalgar StreetHale StreetHomeowner finds strangerStranger inside homeYoung Son
Flyers
More weekly flyers