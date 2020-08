Send this page to someone via email

Chatham-Kent OPP have identified the victim of a drowning in Lake Erie.

Police say the drowning took place near Wheatley Provincial Park on July 12.

According to police, Santos Cuc Diaz, 28, of Guatemala was observed going into the lake where he remained underwater for several minutes.

Diaz was then brought to shore and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

