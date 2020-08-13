Saskatchewan generates $2.4M from August’s oil and gas public offering

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s August public offering of Crown petroleum and natural gas rights made the province close to $2.4 million in revenue.

Held on Tuesday, the offering allows companies to bid for the rights to explore and drill provincial land for oil and natural gas.

The highest bids came out of the Estevan and Lloydminster areas. The Estevan area made the province $1,378,336.78 for 2,120.463 hectares of land.

The Lloydminster area made the province $1,010,663.16 for 5,762.363 hectares of land.

Millennium Land (111) Limited, from the Lloydminster area, made the highest bid, receiving access to 971.258 hectares for $407,918.65.

Vital Energy Incorporated purchased the most expensive rights at $3,449.50 per hectare. In total, the company purchased $223,355.13 worth of land access.

Tuesday’s public offering was the third of six scheduled for the 2020-21 fiscal year, totaling $4,556,793.33 in revenue.

The next oil and gas public offering is set to take place Oct. 6.

