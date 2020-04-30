Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Precision Drilling reports $5.3M Q1 loss, warns of drop in demand well into 2021

By The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2020 8:21 am
Trainees learn to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on Friday, January 20, 2016. Shares in Precision Drilling Corp. jumped by 10 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday after it reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings that beat expectations.
Trainees learn to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on Friday, January 20, 2016. Shares in Precision Drilling Corp. jumped by 10 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday after it reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings that beat expectations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Precision Drilling Corp. reported a loss in its first quarter and warned that it expected a significant and sustained drop in customer demand for oil and gas services well into next year as a result of the recent plunge in oil prices.

The drilling company says the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has resulted in the deepest downturn the oil and gas services industry has ever experienced.

Precision says it lost $5.3 million or two cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $25.0 million or eight cents per diluted share a year earlier.

READ MORE: Precision Drilling moves to cut costs and capital spending plan in response to COVID-19

Revenue totalled $379.5 million, down from $434.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Analysts on average had expected a loss of three cents per share for the quarter and $379.4 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, Precision Drilling reduced staff, cut salaries and lowered its capital spending plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19RussiaSaudi ArabiaOil PricesCOVID-19 PandemicDrillingPrecision Drillingcrude oil pricesQ1Q1 resultsoil price war
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.