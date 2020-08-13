Menu

Canada

WE Charity lays off dozens in Canada and U.K., looks to sell real estate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2020 11:07 am
The timeline of Trudeau’s WE Charity controversy
WATCH: The timeline of Trudeau's WE Charity controversy

OTTAWA — WE Charity is scaling back its operations, making dozens of layoffs in Canada and the United Kingdom and looking to sell some of its real estate holdings in Toronto.

The charity has been embroiled in a political controversy since the Trudeau government chose it to run a now-abandoned youth volunteer program.

Read more: WE Charity says it has repaid $22M of $30M received through controversial deal

WE Charity says its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and “recent events,” prompting a need to shift programming and reduce staff.

At its global headquarters in Toronto, 22 full-time employees will be laid off and another 59 employees working on fixed-term contracts with the charity won’t have their contracts renewed when they expire at the end of the month.

WE Charity’s U.K. operations will be centralized in Canada, which means 19 full-time and contract employees in London will be laid off.

In addition, a number of buildings on a block near Moss Park in Toronto acquired by the charity as part of a 25th anniversary plan to create a youth campus will be assessed by the organization to determine which ones could be sold.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
