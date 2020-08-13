Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Feds to divert 12M kilograms of farmers’ surplus food to groups in need

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2020 9:56 am
Supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic
Farmer and Oxbow restaurant co-owner Will Bergmann talks about the importance of supporting farmers and local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than one million dozen eggs will be redistributed via an emergency federal program designed to help farmers faced with too much food and nowhere to sell it.

The $50-million surplus food program was announced by the Liberal government earlier this year as one way to help the agriculture sector cope with some of the pressures created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Ottawa, farmers disagree on cost carbon tax adds to grain dryers

The near shutdown of the hospitality industry has meant a sharp decline in the number of places to sell perishable foods, meaning hundreds of millions of kilograms of food are at risk of going to waste.

At the same time, food banks are reporting a sharp increase in the number people seeking assistance, having lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

How the pandemic impacted food banks
How the pandemic impacted food banks

Today, Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau is announcing the first round of funding under program will go to eight organizations to try and align their needs with what farmers and producers can supply.

Altogether, approximately 12 million kilograms of everything from fish to fowl will be redistributed.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
