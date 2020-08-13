SAQ to boost prices on 1,828 products this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) announced Thursday that it is increasing the price of several products starting this Sunday, but that it has cancelled a second price increase that had been scheduled for November.

Quebec’s liquor commission specifies that 1,828 products will see an average price increase of 1.8 per cent, or 42 cents.

The prices of 926 products will remain the same. Meanwhile, 44 price reductions will be added to the 138 reported since last November.

Among the 192 bottles of wine offered below the $12 mark, 11 will pass above this threshold.

READ MORE: SAQ closes three branches in the Laurentians due to COVID-19 outbreak

The SAQ said the requests for price increases come mainly from producers. The fluctuation of European and American dollar exchange rates have also had a significant impact on products, it added.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown corporation said the upward adjustment of duties on alcoholic beverages is a factor that has had an impact on price variation.

In April, the SAQ postponed the adjustment of retail prices on wines and spirits normally scheduled for May to a later date due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on several Quebec households.

The next permitted upward price adjustment period is scheduled for May 2021.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise