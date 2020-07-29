SAQ closes three branches in the Laurentians due to COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of COVID-19 among employees has forced the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) to close three branches in the Laurentian region of Quebec.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SAQ said eight of its employees have tested positive for the virus in the past few days.

The affected branches are located on Boulevard de la Seigneurie Ouest in Blainville, on Boulevard Michèle-Bohec, also in Blainville, and on Boulevard Curé-Labelle in Mirabel.

The SAQ said customers who have visited one of these branches in the last few days should pay close attention to possible symptoms of COVID-19.

Each of the three branches will be disinfected by a specialized firm and all employees who have worked there in the last few days will be required to self-isolate in a preventive manner and take a COVID-19 screening test as soon as possible.

