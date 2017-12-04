One person dead following serious two-car crash near Tavistock

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died following a two-car crash in East Zorra-Tavistock Township.

The crash happened on Wednesday, around 3:20 p.m., at the intersection of 16th Line and Maplewood Side Road, police say.

Officers attended the scene, along with East Zorra-Tavistock Fire Services and Oxford County EMS.

Police say a northbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle at the intersection.

OPP say the driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to a local hospital by EMS and was treated for minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the eastbound vehicle were extracted from their vehicle. The driver was transported to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

The passenger of the eastbound vehicle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later passed away in hospital.

Police have identified the deceased as Jean Claassen, 85, of Tavistock.

Members of the traffic collision investigation unit assisted with the investigation.

The roadway was closed for several hours while emergency crews cleared the scene. The roadway has since reopened.