Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Biden campaign raises $26M in 24 hours after naming Kamala Harris running mate

By Brian Slodysko And Will Weissert The Associated Press
Posted August 12, 2020 7:52 pm
WATCH: Kamala Harris says “American is crying out for leadership” during campaign-trail debut

Joe Biden raised $26 million for his presidential campaign in the 24 hours that followed his announcement that California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

Biden’s campaign said Wednesday that the sum more than doubled the campaign’s previous record. It also received contributions from more than 150,000 new donors.

Read more: Kamala Harris a ‘tangible’ inspiration for women, former Montreal classmate says

Harris is expected to play a prominent role in fundraising for the campaign.

Act Blue, the left’s online fundraising arm, reported taking in almost $11 million in the hours after the Harris announcement. The Biden campaign expects a massive haul from a Wednesday evening grassroots fundraiser.

Trending Stories
Who is Kamala Harris? A closer look at Joe Biden’s running mate
Who is Kamala Harris? A closer look at Joe Biden’s running mate

With Democrats now close to matching the massive $300 million cash stockpile President Donald Trump and the Republicans reported in July, that could lend a competitive edge just as the campaign enters the home stretch.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpTrumpJoe BidenUs Election2020 presidential election2020 electionKamala HarrisDemocratic Partykamala harris joe bidenBiden Harrisbiden fundraisingBiden Harris fundraising
Flyers
More weekly flyers