Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Airdrie community comes together to support fire victims

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Early-morning fire in Airdrie destroys 2 homes
WATCH: Early-morning fire in Airdrie destroys 2 homes

A fire tore through two homes in the Prairie Winds area of Airdrie on Aug. 7, destroying two homes and damaging others.

The fire left Cassandra Minkevics and Dana Johnson without a home. Cassandra rented the first two levels of the home, while Dana was the tenant in the basement suite.

Read more: Early-morning fire in Airdrie destroys 2 homes

“I opened the blinds and there was just flames right up the side of the house,” recounted Johnson. “It became quite clear it had been up in flames for quite some time and I was literally sleeping through it.”

Trending Stories

Johnson managed to escape safely and was relieved when he remembered that Minkevics and her son were both away camping.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just remembered Dana’s message that the house burned down,” said Minkevics. “It’s hard to describe it, it just took my breath away.”

Within days several GoFundMe accounts were set up for Minkevics, Johnson and the family that lived in the house that suffered the most damage.

Johnson was overwhelmed at the response, as most of his family lives on the East Coast.

“From the bottom of my heart I’m just completely grateful for everything they’ve done,” he said.

The RCMP said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPGoFundMeAirdrieAirdrie FireAirdrie Fire DepartmentPrairie WindsPrairie WInds Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers